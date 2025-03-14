SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Janet P. Froetscher Purchases 2,717 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SouthState Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.41 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

View Our Latest Report on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.