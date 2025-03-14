S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $479.51 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

