SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $198.94 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

