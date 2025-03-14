SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 21,513 shares.The stock last traded at $107.88 and had previously closed at $106.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $798.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

