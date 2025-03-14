SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSRGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 126,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 60,412 shares.The stock last traded at $50.82 and had previously closed at $49.84.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

