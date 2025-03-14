StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

StarHub Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRHBY remained flat at $8.94 during trading on Friday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

