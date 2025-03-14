STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.08 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.30 million and approximately $1,430.74 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,420.63 or 1.00028603 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.