State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,111,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

STT opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

