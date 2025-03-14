Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (ALLO, ALV, APPS, AXP, CABGY, CCI, CHKP, CMG, DHR, DRD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 14th:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $265.00 price target on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

