Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

TCAP stock opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.16.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

