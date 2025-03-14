StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNRX stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.