StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

