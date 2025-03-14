StormX Price Hits $0.0044 (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. StormX has a market capitalization of $54.51 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
StormX Profile
StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,348,647,105 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
