Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 88,552 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.70.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $721.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,706,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth $1,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

