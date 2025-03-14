Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 56,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Straumann has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAUHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

