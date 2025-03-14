Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,906,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525,263 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $217,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6,071.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,023 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,656 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $36,039,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Infosys stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

