Swiss National Bank Has $217.87 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $217,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $413.97 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.90 and its 200-day moving average is $460.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

