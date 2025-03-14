System1’s (SST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SST stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. System1 has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in System1 by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,870 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in System1 by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in System1 by 56.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

