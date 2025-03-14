System1’s (SST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
System1 Price Performance
SST stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. System1 has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.38.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1
System1 Company Profile
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than System1
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.