Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBTC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

