Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.13 and last traded at $175.37. 5,840,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,066,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.