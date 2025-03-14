Tectum (TET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $453,008.55

Tectum (TET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Tectum token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tectum has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Tectum has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $453,008.55 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tectum

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,253,095 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,253,451.00272646 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 1.31305184 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $402,398.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

