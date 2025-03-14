Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
