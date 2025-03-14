Teradyne (TER) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER):

3/14/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $154.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Teradyne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 3,242,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

