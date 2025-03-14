Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Thales Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351. Thales has a 1 year low of $136.99 and a 1 year high of $280.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

