The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in February

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 10,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

