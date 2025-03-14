The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,628,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 87,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $2,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,530,756.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $164,870.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,465.20. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,257 shares of company stock worth $15,752,781 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $295.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.82.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PGR opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $199.54 and a 1-year high of $287.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

