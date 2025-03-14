The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $256.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

