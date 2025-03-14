Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 62,396 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regions Financial by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 194,428 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Regions Financial by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 254,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,523 shares of company stock worth $102,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

