Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 38.5% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 38.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 9,509,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 1,349,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

