tomiNet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.92 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 1,103,788,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,064,989 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 869,815,796.97793408 with 859,092,130.7672508 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.0042867 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,568,052.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

