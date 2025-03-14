Top 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or deploy technologies and infrastructure for fifth-generation wireless networks. These companies often include telecommunications service providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and tech firms expected to benefit from the faster speeds and improved connectivity offered by 5G technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 27,403,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,882,078. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,717. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $237.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,573. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.72. The stock had a trading volume of 888,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,987. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

