Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These stocks are popular among investors due to the increasing demand for advanced security solutions in response to rising cybercrime and sophisticated cyberattack techniques. As a result, their performance is closely linked to technological innovation, regulatory changes, and evolving global cybersecurity challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.48. 11,445,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $11.83 on Thursday, hitting $334.93. 1,386,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,350. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 656.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.26.

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 12,899,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,242. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.08. 1,273,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,250. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.79.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41.

