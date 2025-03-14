Top Retail Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the retail sector, selling goods and services directly to consumers. These companies may have brick-and-mortar locations, an online presence, or both, and their performance often reflects broader consumer spending trends. Investors typically monitor retail stocks as indicators of economic health and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.91. 83,395,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,856,805. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $774.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.03.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.32. 33,879,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,288,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $193.58. 25,350,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,019,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

