Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

NYSE:CURV opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Torrid has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $502.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Torrid by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Torrid by 354.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

