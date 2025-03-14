Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Toto Trading Up 2.5 %

TOTDY stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 16,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Toto has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

