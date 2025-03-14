TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Zacks reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

TACT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.