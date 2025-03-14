Tredje AP fonden Acquires 55,130 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 379.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $189.58 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

