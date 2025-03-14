Tredje AP fonden Acquires 55,130 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 379.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS opened at $189.58 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.