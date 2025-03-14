Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,490 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 697,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 78.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 468,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 205,890 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 31.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.12 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

