Tredje AP fonden Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,028 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CFG opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

