Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $36.02 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

