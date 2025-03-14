Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,876.94. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

