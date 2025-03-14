True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in February

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TUERF remained flat at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.