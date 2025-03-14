True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in February

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
TUERF remained flat at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.72.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
