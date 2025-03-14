Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold Off Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Truist Financial stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 3,580,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,500. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,749,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.