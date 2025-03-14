Truvestments Capital LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2,153.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

