TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

