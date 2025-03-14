Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Turtle Beach Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:TBCH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.16. 159,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Turtle Beach has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

