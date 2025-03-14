Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,404 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

