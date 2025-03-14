Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $526.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $538.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.26.

ULTA stock traded up $37.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

