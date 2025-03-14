Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Buys $242,900.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,899 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 718,717 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $13,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 208,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

