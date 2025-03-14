UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,866.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 261.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties



UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

